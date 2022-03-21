Circle Heath Group, which runs Goring Hall in Bodiam Avenue, said it will be creating high-quality jobs for refugees.

As well as clinical roles, the healthcare group said it would offer administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions.

Nichola Evans, executive director of Goring Hall Hospital, said: “The situation we see continually unfolding in Ukraine is a tragedy on a scale I have never witnessed before.

Goring Hall is one of the Circle Healthcare Group's 54 sites across England, Scotland and Wales and is joining in to sponsor work visas for Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Phillip Waterman

“Access to good healthcare is vital in these situations and I am delighted we are able to support the provision of these services in these terrible times.”

The Circle Health Group said it will partner with the government and third sector organisations to remove bureaucratic barriers and move rapidly to offer a lifeline to individuals and families in need.

Paolo Pieri, Circle Health Group chief executive, said: “As one of the UK’s big employers, Circle want to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee from their homeland.

Some of the Goring Hall Hospital team have been helping by sending over medical supplies including the hosptial's medical secretary, Rhonda

“We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering.”