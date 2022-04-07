More than 100 residents in Ardingly Drive have signed a petition, asking for the removal of seven telegraph poles, set up as part of the City Fibre network with buried cables underground.

In a letter to West Sussex County Council, which has helped to facilitate the works, resident Keith Whitcomb wrote: "The poles are obtrusive and have made a significant visual impact.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The telegraph poles will then host a network of cables with unsightly webbing across the road to other poles and to subscribing homes.

More than 100 residents in Ardingly Drive, Goring, have signed a petition, asking for the removal of seven telegraph poles.

"Currently throughout our town, CityFibre are working in many areas, digging up roads and burying cables to supply their fibre to the area.

"It appears that CityFibre have chosen to service our road by means of aerial installation with their only consideration to financial impact and not the impact on our residential landscape. "

Mr Whitcomb, 63, said Ardingly Drive, which was built in the 1930s, has never had telegraph poles or the need for telecommunication services to be distributed via an aerial drop wire system.

Speaking on behalf of the 'mystified' 111 residents who signed the petition, Mr Whitcomb added: "Our services have always been supplied from underground wires and cabinets. "

CityFibre said it is investing up to £25m in delivering a district-wide full fibre network that will 'futureproof Adur and Worthing’s digital capabilities' for 'decades to come'.

He said residents 'had not received any notices of the plans', which is 'contrary' to guidance in the Code of Practice and Protocols for New Poles.

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s area manager for Adur and Worthing, said: “We are very sorry to learn that residents have raised concerns around the aerial deployment of our full fibre network in Goring-by-Sea, however, we do believe this is the best approach for future-proofing the area’s digital infrastructure for a number of reasons.

“Firstly, it delivers access to faster and more reliable connectivity more quickly and with less disruption than a below ground deployment.

"The road surface in this area is reinforced concrete, so in this instance, aerial deployment helps to avoid a slow and disruptive works programme. Secondly, it minimises disturbance to residents by reducing the need for roadworks and restrictions.

West Sussex County Council said the siting of communications equipment such as this is 'governed by national legislation and industry codes of practice'.

"Finally, it makes it possible to keep our works clear of infrastructure such as energy and water utilities — including existing cabling which is already underground in this area."

CityFibre said it is investing up to £25m in delivering a district-wide full fibre network that will 'futureproof Adur and Worthing’s digital capabilities' for 'decades to come'.

Mr Smith added: "This is a major undertaking, which is why we are constantly working closely with our contractor and West Sussex County Council to ensure all works meet the high standards expected."

Mr Whitcomb said he was sitting at home on Monday, March 14 when 'all of a sudden', a vehicle turned up outside and a man started 'knocking at the doors saying we are going to fit a pole outside'.

He added: "Our road has got it already. It's got BT Openreach and Virgin and people are quite happy using that.

"My question is what on earth are they doing digging to put these poles in. It's going to be completely unsightly when it's done.

"Who gave them permission to do it?

"Poles are being put up indiscriminately and no one has been consulted. It just seems absolutely crazy.

"It's terribly frustrating. You feel you can't do anything about it."

He admitted he doesn't know if the petition will stop the works, adding: "What good it'll do, I have no idea but you've got start somewhere.

"If you say nothing, these things will keep happening."

West Sussex County Council said the siting of communications equipment such as this is 'governed by national legislation and industry codes of practice'.

A spokesperson added: "When our Streetworks team — which manages requests to work on the public highway — receives a permit application for an installation, we do not have the power to say no to the siting of poles, although we can challenge if road users’ lines of sight are obstructed, and for other safety reasons, such as if it blocked a footway.

“The county council and the public do have a right to object for 12 months after installation, but this must be based on criteria in the legislation or code of practice — not for fundamental reasons, such as someone objecting on the basis it is outside their home.

"Ofcom encourages a negotiated resolution between the objector and operator.”

Mr Smith said CityFibre is 'doing everything possible to manage disruption' and 'always endeavours to ensure' the installations do not restrict walkways and, 'wherever possible', are out of view from neighbouring windows.

"However, in residential areas where demand for services is greatest, there are limitations as to the availability of suitable sites," he said.

"We regret that concerns have been raised in this case, however, we believe aerial deployment is the best approach for ensuring people in Goring-by-Sea can enjoy the benefits of faster and more reliable full fibre broadband.

“We strive to do everything in our power to inform the community well ahead of work starting, which includes direct mail, press and speaking directly to individuals.

"We are grateful for the continued support we’ve received from residents and ask that they continue to bear with us while we work to future-proof the district’s digital infrastructure.”