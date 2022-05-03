Hailsham business welcomes Ukrainian staff members

Rope manufacture Marlow Ropes, based in Diplocks Way, has taken on three new staff members from a Ukrainian family. The trio made it to the UK to flee the conflict and stay with relatives nearby.

Jon Mitchell, managing director, said, “We found that across the organisation, in a relatively narrow window we had an opportunity to provide support in numerous ways to the devastating situation in Ukraine, we simply did what we can, which included raising funds for the Disaster & Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, providing employment opportunity to refugees and supplying rope products for human rescue in Ukraine.”

Production manager John Williams, said, “Having a job gives people a sense of belonging, financial security – particularly for families, and the ability to make plans.

Hailsham business helps with Ukraine crisis. Photo from Marlow Ropes Ltd SUS-220305-145707001

“Most of us can’t begin to imagine how traumatic this situation is and the impact it has on individuals and families, if Marlow can alleviate, just one element of the situation, we will.

“Marlow is a large employer for the area with ties to supporting the local community going back over 200 years.”