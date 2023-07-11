NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hailsham business wins national award

A business in Hailsham has won a ‘High Street Hero Award’ at the Small Business Britain Awards 2023.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST

Maybugs in Vicarage Field was shortlisted for the award alongside seven other independent retailers from across the UK, who play important roles in their local communities.

This latest accolade comes in addition to the ‘Best Retailer Initiative’ award that the business was given at a ceremony recognising outstanding gift retailers across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maybugs also has stores in Terminus Road in Eastbourne, and in Devonshire Road in Bexhill.

Most Popular
Maybugs co-owners John Dale (left) and Greg Rose (right)Maybugs co-owners John Dale (left) and Greg Rose (right)
Maybugs co-owners John Dale (left) and Greg Rose (right)

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani said: “Small independent businesses are at the heart of our local economy, creating vibrant town centres across Wealden. Maybugs is an exceptional business and a great asset to Hailsham, offering unique products and exciting brands to local customers. I am pleased to see it thrive and being recognised not only by customers locally, but also by these national awards for their contribution and impact on our local communities and economies.”

READ THIS:

Sussex town named as a top holiday hotspot in the UK

Fire engines, including aerial ladder platform, called to incident in Eastbourne, picture shows

Take a look inside an East Sussex hotel up for sale for £3,900,000

Related topics:HailshamEastbourne