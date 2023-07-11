Hailsham business wins national award

Maybugs in Vicarage Field was shortlisted for the award alongside seven other independent retailers from across the UK, who play important roles in their local communities.

This latest accolade comes in addition to the ‘Best Retailer Initiative’ award that the business was given at a ceremony recognising outstanding gift retailers across the country.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani said: “Small independent businesses are at the heart of our local economy, creating vibrant town centres across Wealden. Maybugs is an exceptional business and a great asset to Hailsham, offering unique products and exciting brands to local customers. I am pleased to see it thrive and being recognised not only by customers locally, but also by these national awards for their contribution and impact on our local communities and economies.”