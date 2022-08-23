Hailsham care home resident treated to firefighter visit

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Revington, 76, from Care UK’s Bowes House in Battle Road couldn’t believe his eyes when the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) crew dropped by to say hello.

A Care UK spokesperson said: “John joined the Manchester Fire Service at the age of 20 and worked for 25 years, in roles including a firefighter, before progressing to divisional office.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately, John had an injury on a job and as a result he retired early from the service.

John Revington with the ESFRS crew

"However, John’s passion for fire safety never stopped. After he retired from the fire service John then moved into fire safety training for businesses. He travelled all over the world delivering training scenarios to companies, councils and emergency services.”

The lifestyle team at Bowes House decided to organise the surprise after hearing about Mr Revington’s fond memories of his time working for the fire service, which he often shares with residents and team members.

Mr Revington was greeted by three firemen and women, who showed him around the truck, let him try on their kit and even sound the sirens.

The group also spoke to the care home resident about how things have changed since he worked for the service.

Mr Revington said: “It was wonderful, I really enjoyed the surprise. They spent time talking with me and reminiscing about my time in the service.

“My fondest memories from the service was helping to train the new recruits and providing such an important service to the general public.”

Karen Milligan, senior customer manager at Bowes House, added: “We had an amazing day with the ESFRS team.

“Here at Bowes House we strive to support residents to lead fulfilling lives, and are always looking to find new and exciting ways to help them reconnect with their hobbies and interests.

"To see the smile on John’s face when he saw the fire engine was incredible, and he had a wonderful time sharing his memories with the crew and other residents.