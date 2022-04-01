Hailsham Pavilion’s 100th anniversary: 13-year-old wins poster competition

Evie Williams, the winner of the Hailsham Pavilion poster competition SUS-220104-103814001

A 13-year-old has won a competition after residents submitted poster designs in honour of Hailsham Pavilion’s 100th birthday.

Evie Williams was unanimously selected by a panel of judges led by Julie Skinner, chair of Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS).

The panel also included chair of the board of Hailsham Pavilion Gareth Jones and previous chair Sue Knight.

Hailsham Pavilion's winning poster

A spokesperson from the pavilion, which turned 100 in 2021, said, “Evie was very excited to have won when she came to the pavilion to accept her cash prize and to see her poster after it had been professionally printed.”

Details about the competition, which was held by HOPS, were passed on through the media and to local schools.

The pavilion said this led to many ‘fine’ submissions.