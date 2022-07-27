Hastings and St Leonards parks get Green Flag status

Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens have retained their Green Flag status for another year, the borough council said.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

Hastings Country Park

Cllr Julia Hilton, lead for natural environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “The past two years have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family.

"The news that Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens have achieved the Green Flag Award for another year is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and local volunteers who work hard to make the borough’s green spaces areas that everyone can enjoy.

“I would like to thank all involved who work so hard to ensure our borough’s parks and gardens remain beautiful spaces for everyone to enjoy. The continued achievement of Green Flag status would not be possible without you all.”

Commenting on the news that Hastings has achieved the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens worthy of a Green Flag Award.

Alexandra Park in Hastings pictured in autumn 2021

“Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens are vital green spaces for the community in Hastings. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

Alexandra Park, Hastings Country Park and St Leonards Gardens were part of a total of 175 green spaces across the south east that got the award this year.