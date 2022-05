The library, in Battle Road, was closed on April 22 to allow repairs to be made to the main walkway.

East Sussex County Council said the library was now open as normal. It will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

A spokesperson said: “Hollington Library was closed to allow essential repairs to be carried out to the walkway leading to the library’s main entrance.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while the library was closed.”