Hastings RNLI called out in search for missing aircraft in Channel

Hastings lifeboats searched for a lost light aircraft in the Channel at the weekend but were unable to find any wreckage.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:05 pm

RNLI Hastings partnered with the Dungeness station to search for any debris from a light aircraft that went missing on Saturday (April 2).

The aircraft was carrying two people and disappeared after taking off from Wellesbourne in Warwickshire on its route to France

Reporting on the weekend’s activities, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The first call-out was a search with Dungeness RNLI for the lost light aircraft in the Channel but nothing was found after a lengthy search.

“The second was to some debris in the water but the Coastguard helicopter confirmed it was fishing gear before we got there.

“Then the inshore lifeboat was launched but it appears to have been a false call and nothing was found.”

