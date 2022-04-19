Hastings United won’t let ‘mindless vandalism’ stop them celebrating

Hastings United staff noticed that white paint had been thrown on the stadium as they prepared to celebrate winning the Isthmian League Southeast on Saturday (April 16).

Club members joined fans and local businesses in cleaning up the mess, allowing the team to fully enjoy their well earned celebrations.

A spokesperson for Hastings United said: “Paint was thrown over the entrance and the turnstiles of the Continental Pilot Field on Friday night (April 15), but the damage has now been repaired.

“We have reported the incident to the police.

“It did not stop us celebrating lifting the Isthmian League Southeast on Saturday (April 16), we are too resilient to allow mindless vandalism to stop us.

“Volunteers and local businesses helped us clean the vandalism, and we really appreciate the support we have received.

“Our fans are the best in Sussex and continue to grow in size and support month after month.”

The U’s played VCD Athletic Football Club on Saturday where they lifted the trophy in front of a packed crowd after a three-nil victory.

They won the championship last week after a one-all draw with Faversham.