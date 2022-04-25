Hastings woman’s 66-mile run around Isle of Wight in memory of father

Emily Bailey is undertaking the 66-mile run for St Michael’s Hospice as a thank-you to the St Leonards-based charity for looking after her dad.

Brian Hick, who was a music critic for the Observer, was diagnosed with T cell lymphoma in early 2020.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died at the hospice in May last year.

Emily Bailey with her father, Brian Hick SUS-220425-130210001

Emily will be undertaking her fundraising run on what would have been her father’s 77th birthday.

Brian wrote regularly for the Observer and during lockdown, when there were no live performances to review, he managed to write an engaging piece based on his wealth of musical experience every week.

Emily said: “When dad was in the hospice last year I decided that I would do a fundraiser for them. But I knew to raise funds I would have to do something extra, something big, because all my friends know I can run a marathon.

“This is by far my biggest challenge to date and it takes place on my dad’s birthday. There was no doubt that I was going to give this a go.

“The challenge takes me on a 66-mile tour of the perimeter of the Isle of Wight which I plan to complete in one day. I have done marathons before but this is two-and-a-half marathons in one go.

“It’s going to be my toughest and greatest challenge so far with mixed terrain and 2,050m elevation.

“My training has had Covid and an ankle injury setbacks but I’m determined to do this.

“The hospice looked after my dad and supported the family in his last few days. They showed much patience and kindness. I cannot begin to imagine how they deal with such grief and sadness on a daily basis so I wanted to thank them and give something back.

“The Isle of a Wight is a place where I spent many of my childhood holidays and I’m sure the journey will become a pilgrimage of memories as I make my way around the island.

“Please help me get round the island in one piece and support my fundraiser. Your encouragement really means so much.”

Emily has set up a JustGiving page, which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emily-Bailey75.

More news: Six charged after drugs bust in Hastings