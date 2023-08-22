BREAKING
Have your say on climate action in Horsham

Residents in Horsham are being urged to have their say on climate action in the district.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:46 BST

Horsham District Council has developed a strategy to support the whole of the district to become carbon neutral by 2050 – which is a legal requirement.

Local residents, businesses, community groups and key partners have been invited to give their views on it to help shape future climate action plans.

Horsham Council cabinet member for climate action Colette Blackburn said: “Thank you to everyone who has completed our survey so far, we are delighted with the response and the insightful comments we have received. But we know there are many more of you out there who are yet to give us your views.

Residents in Horsham urged to have their say on climate action in the district. Photo: PixabayResidents in Horsham urged to have their say on climate action in the district. Photo: Pixabay
“I encourage you all to take this opportunity to share your vision of what climate action within our district should look like, as well as sharing what you are already doing, and what you would like to do if the right support is available.”

The draft strategy includes a 10-year action plan for the council, key partners and the wider community.

The survey closes on August 31. People can read both the draft strategy and the survey at: www.horsham.gov.uk/climateactionstrategy

More information about the council’s climate work can be found at at: www.horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment, including what climate actions are taking place across the district, a climate action blog, plus information on local events, campaigns, and advice and tips on actions that everyone might like to take to help tackle climate change.

The council says that achieving carbon neutrality will be challenging, but will also bring opportunities and benefits, such as improving people’s health, uniting communities, and creating jobs.

