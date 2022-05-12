A healthcare conference is being held in Lewes next Saturday (May 21) aimed at 'nurturing' he conversation around Lewes’s new Foundry Health Hub and the wider NHS health infrastructure.

The event is an afternoon symposium from 2pm - 6pm to be held in Fitzroy House,

Confirmed speakers include CEO of the Maggies Cancer Care Centres Laura Lee and Tenorio Ange - project architect of Maggies Yorkshire in Leeds.

Maggies Care Centre in Leeds.

Organisers Fourth Door Research have focused the afternoon symposium is focused on raising awareness, generating interest and nurturing a town wide and community conversation about healthcare sustainability and design.

Speakers will discuss the role nature can play in this relationship and specifically regarding the town’s new healthcare facility, the Foundry Healthcare Hub, within the Phoenix eco-development, as well as across the broader NHS healthcare landscape.

The afternoon is ticketed, with tickets £10 (£2.50 for benefits/students) available on Eventbrite.