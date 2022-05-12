Peacehaven: Vigil to be held on Arthur Holscher-Ermert's birthday after fatal police car crash

A vigil is to be held in Peacehaven tonight in memory of a man who died after a collision with a police car.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man who was on foot.

Arthur would have turned 28 today, and his brother Karl has organised the vigil at the spot where his sibling died.

On Friday (May 6), a Sussex Police Constable was formally notified by the IOPC that he is under criminal investigation for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. The officer will also be investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Last Saturday (May 7), Karl has organised a ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hoped the peaceful demonstration would ‘get this case moving’.