'Heartbreak' as fish at Horsham beauty spot reported to be 'gasping for air'
They say that some of the fish at Lennoxwood Lake at Southwater Country Park are ‘gasping for air and dying.’
They describe the situation as ‘heartbreaking’ and say some of the fish are 20-30 years old.
The Environment Agency says that the district council, which owns the park, is dealing with the problem.
A council spokesperson said that the fish are thought to have a disease and that they have obtained specialist advice while also carrying out work to increase oxygen levels in the lake.
The spokesperson said: “We believe some of the fish have Carp Pox, a common disease that can affect all varieties of carp which tends to appear during the low temperatures of winter and early spring.
"We have been in conversation with the fisheries team at the Environment Agency, and our countryside wardens will continue to monitor the situation.
“Following specialist ecologist advice, we have also been undertaking tree works to improve air flow in the area to help increase oxygen levels in the water.
"This work is ongoing and will continue into the autumn along with additional works next year to remove some of the lilies to further improve oxygenation.
