A Horsham mum has been left shocked after learning that she has to pay around £600 a year for school transport for her daughter.

Sara Lucas, who lives with her family in Southwater, says her 11-year-old daughter Lacie was allocated a secondary school place by West Sussex County Council at The Weald School in Billingshurst.

But when she started there at the beginning of term, mum Sara was told that Lacie was not eligible for free transport. “No parent should have to pay for their child to get to school,” said Sara.

She explained that she had applied for places at three secondary schools – Tanbridge House School in Horsham, Forest School in Horsham, with The Weald as her third choice.

“She was given her third choice which was fine,” said Sara, “but we didn't know we would have to pay for transport. When I questioned the council they said she wasn't eligible for help because I asked for her to be there. They said if I had put Millais School in Horsham as an option she would have been entitled to a bus pass.”

But Sara said the all-girls Millais was not a suitable choice for Lacie. “So they expect me to pay between £500 and £600 a year to get my daughter to school – my argument is that boys who go to the exact school get given a bus pass. They are singling out girls because we didn't choose the all-girls school.

“It’s not right, every child regardless of boy or girl should be entitled to a choice. Society is not single sex and we shouldn’t be forced to go to a school that they want us to. It’s just shocking … £500-£600 to go to school, yet a fine for taking them out – there’s no logic there.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "Parents and carers can express up to three preferences in the secondary school admissions process. If preferences for the three nearest schools are made in distance order, nearest first, then transport assistance would be considered in accordance with the county’s Home to School Transport policy. If a place is requested at a school which is not the nearest suitable or catchment school, the pupil will not be eligible for council funded travel assistance.

"We appreciate that in the Horsham area, where there are currently more secondary school options for girls than there are for boys, this can impact funded travel eligibility.

"Work is progressing on the proposal to change Millais School from a single sex girls school to co-educational in order to relieve pressures on school places and imbalances in the area. Any proposed change will be subject to statutory proposals in early 2025 if a decision is made to proceed.

"Our priority is to ensure all young people in West Sussex have access to education which helps them to achieve their potential and we will continue to do all we can to support families facing challenges around school places and funded travel."