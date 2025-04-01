High Sheriff joins Worthing charity for 30th anniversary celebrations
The party on Saturday, March 29, saw personal stories shared via video along with a potted history of the charity's work.
Dr Fooks, the charity’s patron, addressed the audience and offered his congratulations, and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman spoke movingly of his support for Acorn’s aims before cutting the cake.
Liz Slaughter, one of the founders, explained it was her concern for the plight of women facing unintended pregnancy that led to the launch of the charity.
Charity trustee Patrick Woodward said: "Acorn has been providing this unique service for Worthing since 1995 and in that time many hundreds of women and men have come through our doors seeking support.
"Additionally, thousands of young people have learned the story of pregnancy through our work in schools, which is still flourishing in nine secondary schools in the area.
"It was amazing to gather together past and present volunteers and supporters, and we look forward to the next chapter in Acorn’s life as our work continues.”
The charity, based in St Dunstan’s Road, Worthing, offers free counselling to anyone in the area who is facing unintended pregnancy, or pregnancy loss such as miscarriage, still birth or post abortion.
More information, and how to get help, is available at the charity’s website www.acornworthing.org.uk
