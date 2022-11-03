The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which runs from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Motorists have been advised to take care, as heavy rain ‘may bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions’.

“There's a risk of thunderstorms in the south and west of the UK today and overnight,” a social media warning read.

“There have been some very heavy and blustery showers across the south of Wales and southwest England this afternoon.

“These are set to continue through the evening, and will affect southern coastal counties of England too overnight.”

This comes amid a West Sussex County Council statement, advising that the Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur, which could lead to travel disruption and damage to property. Click here to read more.

The Met Office has told people to expect ‘slow-moving heavy, potentially thundery showers’, which could become ‘prolonged in places’, this evening. This is more likely in the south and, later, the east.

Storm clouds pictured at Littlehampton seafront on Thursday afternoon (November 3). Photo: Trevor Coffey

A spokesperson added: “Colder than of late, especially in the clearer north. Winds initially light, with local mist, but breezier by dawn.”

Temperatures are not expected to drop lower than four degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow (Friday) is expected to be mainly bright and breezy to start with but it will be ‘cloudier in the east with prolonged showers only gradually clearing’. The Met Office said conditions will become generally fine with sunshine later in the day, with winds also easing. Temperatures will peak at 12 degrees Celsius.

