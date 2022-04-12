Hills Cemetery in Horsham accused of poor maintenance and lacking access for wheelchair users

A Horsham resident is unhappy about the lack of access Hills Cemetery provides to wheelchair users and those with poor mobility.

Teresa Kisza Sturt, said the lack of footpaths and overgrown grass in the section of the cemetery near the car park means those with wheelchairs, like her mother, cannot visit the graves of their loved ones.

Teresa said: “It’s just horrible at the moment. My mum is in her 80s, she’s in a wheelchair, and she can’t go up to her sister's gravestone.

Horsham District Councillor Christine Costin said she raised concerns about the management of Hills Cemetery and other burial grounds in the area to the council.

“You want to be able to touch, kiss and put some flowers by the gravestone and be close to that person you have lost. And currently there is no way you can do that if you are with someone in a wheelchair. I think that's wrong.

“It breaks my heart when my mum is sat over in one area and we have to leave her to walk up to the grave. Because we can’t get her there.”

Teresa took to Facebook to complain about the issue and found many people were finding the same issues when trying to pay respect to their loved ones at the cemetery found on Guildford Road.

Councillor Costin, a Liberal Democrat member for Trafalgar ward. said the Joint Burial Committee used to regularly discuss this type of concern and encourage ‘suitable action to provide an efficient and thoughtful service’.

Cllr Costin said: “I was on that committee for a very long time but unbeknown to its members changes were made without consultation. The changes came as a surprise and I was concerned that there had been no discussion with Horsham Town elected members, the Burial Committee or the bereaved who tend their loved ones' graves.

"I am hoping the whole situation can be investigated and improved. I am keen to see suitable management in each of out local cemeteries.”

Horsham District Council have been approached for a comment.