Horsham care home launches regular veterans drop-in for ex-servicemen and women

The new service will commence with its grand opening on Thursday, September 8th from 9.30am to 11.30am, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Every Thursday from 9.30am to 11.30am, the veterans’ drop-in will be open for all to come along and meet other ex-servicemen and women, along with veteran support agencies and charities.

It will be a chance to make friends, meet people who perhaps have similar experiences and challenges, and find out how to get help, advice, and support. Come along for a cuppa, a slice of cake, and a chance to relax and unwind.

Veterans get together at Westlake House attended by resident veterans, the AFVBC veterans from Crawley and Horsham, and HDC veteran councillors

Paul Gooderson from Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Club said: “We are so grateful to Westlake House for hosting this veterans’ drop-in. We already have a veterans’ support group in Crawley which is hugely successful, with over 500 visits from 80 different veterans since its launch in January this year.

“We are convinced that the Horsham veterans’ drop-in will be a great success too. It is wonderful to be able to provide support for our veterans in this way.”

General Manager of Barchester, Mark Chakravarti said: “We are only too happy to welcome ex-servicemen and women and their families from our local community to Westlake House in order to support them.

“We hope the drop-in will be a huge success, please do come along on September 8th to have a coffee, a chat, and to sample our wonderful chef’s homemade cakes and pastries – everyone is welcome.”

Westlake House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides nursing care, residential care, and respite care.

