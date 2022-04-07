Horsham couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Gerald and Jean Phelan, of Tanbridge Park, will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday, April 7).

Gerald was born in the village of Maguiresbridge, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland. Jean, née Powell, was born in east London.

Gerald joined the RAF when he was 18 and worked as an engine mechanic on the first of the V bombers - the Valiant. He was stationed at RAF Wittering, near Peterborough, for the entirety of his five-year service.

Gerald and Jean Phelan on their wedding day, 60 years ago

The couple met at a dance hall near Stamford Hill, in London, in 1957 when Gerald was 19 and Jean was 17.

Gerald admitted he needed some Dutch courage to hit the dance floor but Jean was left suitably impressed by his moves.

He said: “I met Jean at a dance hall near Stamford Hill when I was staying with a mate whose sister was at the same dance.

“I was a little overconfident in my dancing ability, largely due to an earlier session at the Flower Pot Pub in Stamford Hill, but Jean was kind enough to refrain from any criticism!”

Gerald left the RAF in 1961 and worked for a company making motor components in Slough, while Jean was working for an insurance company in the City.

The couple created many memories together before marrying in 1962.

After the marriage, Gerald and Jean had a very happy family together and moved to the Midlands before eventually coming to West Sussex.

Gerald continued: “We had three children, two girls and a boy, and Jean became a full-time mum.

“We lived variously in Meriden, between Birmingham and Coventry, while I worked for BSA and finally in Horsham when I was working for Redirrusion Simulation - now Thales - in Crawley.

“Jean spent her final working years at the Cats Protection charity in Horsham.”

Both Gerald and Jean have since retired, allowing them to indulge their passion for travel.

Gerald added: “After we both retired we loved to travel and very much enjoyed our trips to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America.”

The happy couple will celebrate their milestone with their family and close friends. Gerald and Jean have also received a card from the Queen congratulating them on 60 years of marriage.