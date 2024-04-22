Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham District Council has refused to grant retrospective planning permission for the structure on land at a farm off Sedgwick Lane.

It said the tree house and viewing platform ‘failed to enhance the setting of an ancient woodland area and have resulted in the erosion of the landscape character.’

When retrospective applications are refused, local authorities can issue an enforcement notice requiring that the changes be reversed.

White and Sons, agents for the landowner – Mr B Richmond – had said that the application had been submitted to ‘regularise’ the nature observation platform.

They pointed out that it was constructed from timber with an open platform at one end and an enclosed structure at the other, with a rope bridge connecting the two.

They said that no part of the structure was attached to any tree and no harm had been caused to them as a result of the works which were started in 2017 to provide an area for the observation of wildlife. Badgers, foxes, buzzards, pied fly catchers, cranes, kingfishers, turtle doves and a barn owl had all been spotted there.

The agents stated: “The platform has had a beneficial impact on wildlife in addition to enriching and educating the applicant’s children, nieces and nephews with the wonder of wildlife at dawn and dusk.”

They said the structure had not resulted in the loss or deterioration of the ancient woodland, it had no harmful impact on habitats and was not publicly accessible.

A wildlife assessment stated that the viewing platform had been constructed ‘with incredible sensitivity and attention to detail.’

But, in refusing planning permission, the council said that the tree house amounted to a ‘domestic form of development within a wooded area which is outside of the residential curtilage of the main dwelling.’

