Horsham marks the start of Armed Forces week

Celebrations are being held in Horsham to mark Armed Forces week which begins today (June 19).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Horsham District Council and the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion started the week by raising the Armed Forces flag at the War Memorial in Horsham’s Carfax.

The flag raising ceremony was led by Horsham District Council Chairman David Skipp who also read a dedication.

Further celebrations throughout the week include the Royal British Legion Horsham Legionnaires band playing on the Carfax bandstand from 11am to 1pm on Saturday June 24.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp raises the flag to begin Armed Forces celebrationsHorsham District Council chairman David Skipp raises the flag to begin Armed Forces celebrations
On Armed Forces Sunday on June 25 the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion are hosting an event featuring military displays and demonstrations, a marching band and displays by the Army Cadets in the Carfax and in Piries Place.

The Carfax will have further military vehicles on display, plus military, charity and veteran themed promotional stalls and musical performances.

The Free Electric band will perform on the Carfax bandstand, and in partnership with market operators Food Rocks, local food and drink stalls will be available.

A closing ceremony for the week of celebration will take place at the War Memorial from 2.45pm to 3pm. There will be a short ceremony as the Armed Forces flag is lowered by a member of the Royal British Legion, whilst Sunset is played by the Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps band.

Horsham council committed to the Armed Forces Community Covenant back in 2014. This is a voluntary statement of support between the council and all those who are serving or have served in the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy.

