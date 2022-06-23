Horsham Park picnic tables replaced following 'deliberate' fire

Picnic tables that were ‘deliberately’ burnt down in an attack in Horsham Park have now been replaced.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:31 am

Tables and benches near the park’s Kaya cafe were destroyed back in April in what firefighters said at the time was an arson attack.

But this week – which is National Picnic Week – Horsham District Council said the picnic area was now ‘ship-shape again.’

The council, which owns the park, said repairs were carried out by its parks department.

The newly-refurbished picnic area in Horsham Park

A spokesperson said: “Hopefully this sunshine continues all summer and there'll be plenty more picnics.”

During the fire in the early hours of April 25, one of the benches was reduced to cinders and another was left with just charred remains.

Fire crews said that around 10 square metres of grassland and furniture had been set alight.

They spent around two hours at the scene which was later roped off from the public.

