Horsham pub landlady to appear on TV's Blankety Blank show

A Horsham pub landlady is to appear on TV’s Blankety Blank.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Jodie Munday – who runs the King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric – will be among the first guests on the show’s new series being broadcast on BBC 1 on Saturday (September 23).

She said an invitation to appear on the show – hosted by entertainer Bradley Walsh – had come out of the blue.

"A few months ago I received a message on Instagram from a casting director of Blankety Blank. They were looking for a pub landlady to feature on the show and wanted to book in a video call with me," said Jodie.

A Horsham pub landlady is to appear alongside Bradley Walsh on TV's Blankety Blank next Saturday (September 23). Photo: BBCA Horsham pub landlady is to appear alongside Bradley Walsh on TV's Blankety Blank next Saturday (September 23). Photo: BBC
A Horsham pub landlady is to appear alongside Bradley Walsh on TV's Blankety Blank next Saturday (September 23). Photo: BBC

“At first, I didn’t think much of it, but obviously rolled with it. Before I knew it I was at Thames TV Studio filming for series 3.”

Jodie Munday, landlady of the King's Arms in Horsham is among contestants on BBV TV's Blankety Blank on Saturday (September 23). Pic S Robards SR2203181Jodie Munday, landlady of the King's Arms in Horsham is among contestants on BBV TV's Blankety Blank on Saturday (September 23). Pic S Robards SR2203181
Jodie Munday, landlady of the King's Arms in Horsham is among contestants on BBV TV's Blankety Blank on Saturday (September 23). Pic S Robards SR2203181

She added: “It was an incredible experience and I loved my celebratory panel who consisted of the one and only Rylan Clark, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins, Emma Willis, Iain Stirling and Desiree Burch.”

Saturday’s screening will be the first in a new series of Blankety Blank where six celebrities fill in the missing ‘Blanks’ to help contestants win some ‘unique’ prizes.

