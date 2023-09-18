A Horsham pub landlady is to appear on TV’s Blankety Blank.

Jodie Munday – who runs the King’s Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric – will be among the first guests on the show’s new series being broadcast on BBC 1 on Saturday (September 23).

She said an invitation to appear on the show – hosted by entertainer Bradley Walsh – had come out of the blue.

"A few months ago I received a message on Instagram from a casting director of Blankety Blank. They were looking for a pub landlady to feature on the show and wanted to book in a video call with me," said Jodie.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it, but obviously rolled with it. Before I knew it I was at Thames TV Studio filming for series 3.”

She added: “It was an incredible experience and I loved my celebratory panel who consisted of the one and only Rylan Clark, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins, Emma Willis, Iain Stirling and Desiree Burch.”