Horsham Scout group's sheds get new lease of life thanks to volunteers
Established in 1927, the Scout group brings ‘skills for life’ to more than150 local young people aged four to 14 in one Squirrel Drey, two Beaver Colonies, two Cub Packs and two Scout Troops.
The sheds they use for storage had seen better days so an SGN team of seven volunteers visited as part of their community action programme, which gives 4,000 SGN staff a day of company time each year to volunteer and help an organisation or charity of their choice.
Not only did they spend time painting outside of the sheds but they also gave the entrance a fresh lick of paint giving visitors a brighter and warmer welcome.
SGN Commercial Services spokesperson Roberta Donega said: “The monthly fee for Scouts are kept very low to be accessible to everyone, which means they have to rely a lot on the contributions of local volunteers. They do, however, give back huge amounts to the young people and the local community.”
Caroline McCurrach, assistant group Scout leader at 2nd Horsham Scout Group, said: “Scouts are do-ers and give-it-a-go-ers. Every week we give local young people the skills they need for life.
"Our Scout HQ is where it all starts so keeping that in great condition helps us all to do our best. Funds are always tight so we rely on volunteers to help out. A big thank you to the volunteers from SGN for all their hard work.”