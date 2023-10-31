A Horsham student got to meet King Charles during an ancient tradition dating back to 1553.

Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivered a speech – a loyal address – to the King at Mansion House, the home of the Lord Mayor of London, during a dinner held in honour of the King and Queen Camilla.

A Loyal Address from a Christ’s Hospital student is given during the first official royal visit to, or through, the City of London and has become a long-standing tradition. It is more often written down rather than spoken and has been accepted by many, but not all, of the monarchs since Mary I.

Queen Elizabeth II received the Loyal Address on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, onJune 9 1953.

Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivers a loyal address to King Charles at Mansion House, City of London.