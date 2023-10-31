Horsham student meets King Charles in ancient tradition dating back centuries
Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivered a speech – a loyal address – to the King at Mansion House, the home of the Lord Mayor of London, during a dinner held in honour of the King and Queen Camilla.
A Loyal Address from a Christ’s Hospital student is given during the first official royal visit to, or through, the City of London and has become a long-standing tradition. It is more often written down rather than spoken and has been accepted by many, but not all, of the monarchs since Mary I.
Queen Elizabeth II received the Loyal Address on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, onJune 9 1953.
Zaphaneth said: “The whole event was surreal; I was surrounded by great people in an amazing setting, and I’m very grateful to have done it on behalf of the students of Christ’s Hospital.”