BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Horsham student meets King Charles in ancient tradition dating back centuries

A Horsham student got to meet King Charles during an ancient tradition dating back to 1553.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivered a speech – a loyal address – to the King at Mansion House, the home of the Lord Mayor of London, during a dinner held in honour of the King and Queen Camilla.

A Loyal Address from a Christ’s Hospital student is given during the first official royal visit to, or through, the City of London and has become a long-standing tradition. It is more often written down rather than spoken and has been accepted by many, but not all, of the monarchs since Mary I.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queen Elizabeth II received the Loyal Address on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, onJune 9 1953.

Most Popular
Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivers a loyal address to King Charles at Mansion House, City of London.Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivers a loyal address to King Charles at Mansion House, City of London.
Christ’s Hospital head student Zaphaneth Puplampu delivers a loyal address to King Charles at Mansion House, City of London.

Have you read? New Morrisons store to open in Horsham town centre

Sussex village chippy named among best in UK

Donkey duo spark police warning after going on South Downs walkabout

Zaphaneth said: “The whole event was surreal; I was surrounded by great people in an amazing setting, and I’m very grateful to have done it on behalf of the students of Christ’s Hospital.”

Related topics:MayorElizabeth II