Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Ford, who has owned Select Travel in Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre for the past 25 years, has been announced winner of the Sony World Photography Awards Natural World and Wildlife category.

His striking winning image of a jaguar pouncing on a caiman was one of nearly 400,000 photographs from more than 220 countries submitted to the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described by judges as ‘brilliant’, Ian’s photo – entitled Caiman Crunch – was taken in Brazil.

'Caiman Crunch': the winning wildlife image of a major Sony photographic award taken by Horsham travel agent owner Ian Ford

Ian, who describes himself as a self-taught keen amateur photographer, said: “I had left the hotel on the São Lourenço River at dawn, it was my last day in the Pantanal region of Brazil. I spent the morning scouring the river and its tributaries for jaguars with no sightings. Just as I was contemplating returning to the hotel a call came over the radio – a Jaguar had been spotted about 30 minutes away, hunting on a river bank.

"My boat immediately headed over there and upon arrival observed a female jaguar stalking along the edge of the river then she climbed onto the river bank, and I watched as it moved stealthily amongst the undergrowth, in and out of view.”

He went on: “Suddenly and without any warning the jaguar pounced on an unsuspecting caiman. Fortunately, my boat was in a good position and I had my camera ready and was able to shoot images of the unfolding drama. The jaguar caught the caiman in its powerful jaws and dispatched it instantly, much to the assembled audience’s shock and awe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, whose business Select Travel has operated in Horsham since 1995, frequently travels abroad with his partner Naina Mehta from their home in Cowfold.

Ian Ford, owner of Horsham travel agency Select Travel, describes himself as a 'keen amateur photographer'

"As an avid photographer and an enthusiastic globetrotter, I've embarked on countless journeys to capture the world's most breathtaking moments through my lens,” he says. “Over the years, I've meticulously planned each of these expeditions, seeking out the perfect blend of adventure, culture, and photographic opportunities.”