Horsham village school helps support Ukrainian refugees

The youngsters at St Andrew’s School in Nuthurst were invited to go into school wearing anything yellow or blue in exchange for a donation of toiletries, medicines, new clothes, baby products, food and pet food.

And, said a school spokesperson: “We had an amazing response from the children and their parents.”

All the donations have been collected by ‘From Sussex with Love’- an initiative created by two parents of children at the school - Jenna Ayling from Cowfold and Karina Davies from Lower Beeding.

Children at St Andrew's School, Nurthurst, showed their support for Ukraine by donning yellow and blue and collection donations for those caught up in the conflict