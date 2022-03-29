Horsham village school helps support Ukrainian refugees

The youngsters at St Andrew’s School in Nuthurst were invited to go into school wearing anything yellow or blue in exchange for a donation of toiletries, medicines, new clothes, baby products, food and pet food.
And, said a school spokesperson: “We had an amazing response from the children and their parents.”
All the donations have been collected by ‘From Sussex with Love’- an initiative created by two parents of children at the school - Jenna Ayling from Cowfold and Karina Davies from Lower Beeding.
The donations will be shipped off to Poland later this month.