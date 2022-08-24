‘I want to thank the people of Eastbourne’: Residents celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day

The group met in Gildredge Park on Wednesday, August 24, before walking through the town centre and to the seafront.

When speaking about the reception she has received since moving to Eastbourne in May Olena Smorgun said: "It's not only warm because of the weather, in general you have this beautiful feeling of being very warmly welcomed by the people."

The mother-of-two also thanked the charity People Matter for its support.

She added: "We are very happy. As you can see everybody is very cheerful.

"Everybody is very grateful to all the people of the UK for the great support. Also to the government for the great support that our country receives and of course to all British people and especially those who were ready to open their houses and their hearts to the families of Ukraine.

“Its very important that everybody is together supporting each other and Ukrainian people, in general, we like to stick together, to be together and to support each other during the hard times.”

The group were supported by residents during their walk with people applauding and handing out free food.

Anastiia Popova said: "All British people welcomed us very well and they provided us with perfect accommodation.

"We feel at home but we want people to also not forget about the war in Ukraine.”

The former English teacher said the walk was ‘very emotional’.

She added: "When we sung Ukrainian songs even I had tears [in my eyes] and I remember all the Ukrainians and all people so it's very important.

"It's very soothing to your heart, soothing to your soul. It’s incredible.”

Ms Popova still has family in Ukraine including her dad, brother and nephew.

She said: "I am worried about them everyday and I pray for peace like everybody and I hope it will finish as soon as possible.

Khrystyna Poluktova, who arrived in Eastbourne in April, also said she was surprised by the kindness of residents.

She said: “For me it was a shock that people from other cultures and nations support Ukraine. I did not expect that.

"It's important for us to support each other because some people really want to go back home but because they cannot do it they are in a frustrated state and that is why it is very important to talk to each other, to meet with each other, to support each other, because when you speak to each other it helps us get through these times.”

Ms Poluktova said she is originally from the eastern end of the country but was forced to move to Kyiv with her family back in 2014.

She added: “I want to thank the people of Eastbourne because we Ukrainians feel really welcome here.”

Ms Poluktova explained that despite less news coverage on the war it is still impacting people.

She said: “Everyday people die in Ukraine, everyday their homes are destroyed, infrastructure is destroyed and its terrible and it happens every single day, every single night in our country.

"I think the message is don't forget about the war and thank you."

1. Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne Photo: Staff Photo Sales

2. Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne Anastiia Popova (right) Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3. Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne Olena Smorgun with daughters Sofia and Solomia Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. Ukraine's Independence Day in Eastbourne Khrystyna Poluktova Photo: Staff Photo Sales