Slow Time Mondays are a four piece band from Crawley. The band is made-up of brothers Billy and Joe Morgan (Furnace Green), Ryan Scopes and Charlie Wright (Ifield).

Slow Time Mondays are well known for their performances around Crawley and often play to crowded pubs across the town.

The band credits their success to the fact that their parents encouraged them to play together for a charity gig, and the influence of the late Mike Dobie.

Indie band plays hometown charity gig at Crawley Town Football Club

Supporting the band on the night are The Coasters, a band formed of members associated with the support centre.

The band have been backed by BBC Introducing in The South, plus picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and The Vapors (of ‘Turning Japanese’ fame).

A spokesman from the band said: “This will be one of the only times that we will be back in Crawley this year, and the crowds never fail to disappoint.

“We do a yearly show in Crawley fundraising for Outreach 3 Way, a charity very close to our hearts that provides support for people with learning disabilities across East and West Sussex.

“The Coasters have played with us a few times now and never fail to blow us away. We can’t wait to see them play again!

“This is going to be another great night and we’re buzzing for it.”