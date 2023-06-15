Kayaker 'grateful' to Shoreham lifeboat crews after being saved from drowning in Hove

A Kayaker lost at sea in Hove said he had ‘never been so pleased to see a big orange boat’ after Shoreham RNLI crews saved him from drowning.

Shoreham RNLI have asked members of the public to respect the water this summer, as the weather and sea conditions may look fine but they can quickly change.

The casualty had been on the water for more than six hours in an inflatable kayak after he went for a paddle off Hove on Tuesday afternoon (13 June) and was then blown out to sea in the offshore wind.

"I've never been so pleased to see a big orange boat coming towards me,” he said.

The Shoreham all weather lifeboat was launched at 7.50pm after the kayaker's friends, who were concerned for his safety, phoned the coastguard.

Lifeboat crews located the kayaker three miles south of Shoreham. Crew members described the man as being ‘lost, cold, wet and exhausted’, whilst also not wearing a lifejacket or buoyancy aid.

He was rescued into the lifeboat along with his kayak, checked over by the crew and then taken back to the lifeboat station where he was warmed up and reunited with his friends.

The Kayaker said: "It looked like a picture perfect afternoon for going out on the water. I can't believe how the conditions changed, it was so windy and the waves were much bigger than I imagined. I am so grateful to the lifeboat crew for saving me."

