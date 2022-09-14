King Charles III Proclamation: Photo compares two Lewes' proclamations more than 100 years apart

The photo shows last Sunday’s (September 11) proclamation made by the mayor for Lewes outside the Town Hall, alongside a similar image from when Edward VIII became king more than 100 years ago.

Edward Reeves Photography say the photo illustrates the coming together of the community of Lewes for these historic moments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, the mayor attended the County Proclamation in East Sussex which was made by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King, which took place at County Hall at 1pm.

The photo shows last Sunday’s (September 11) proclamation made by the mayor for Lewes outside the Town Hall, alongside a similar image from when Edward VIII became king more than 100 years ago.

At 3pm, the mayor made the Proclamation in the presence of Lewes Town Council officers and councillors, past mayors, local dignitaries and Council chaplain Ben Brown.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?