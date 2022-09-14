King Charles III Proclamation: Photo compares two Lewes' proclamations more than 100 years apart
A photograph comparing Lewes’ proclamation of Charles III with that of Edward VIII’s in 1910 has been made public by Edward Reeves Photography.
The photo shows last Sunday’s (September 11) proclamation made by the mayor for Lewes outside the Town Hall, alongside a similar image from when Edward VIII became king more than 100 years ago.
Edward Reeves Photography say the photo illustrates the coming together of the community of Lewes for these historic moments.
On Sunday, the mayor attended the County Proclamation in East Sussex which was made by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King, which took place at County Hall at 1pm.
At 3pm, the mayor made the Proclamation in the presence of Lewes Town Council officers and councillors, past mayors, local dignitaries and Council chaplain Ben Brown.
Following the Proclamation of the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, in London at 11am on Saturday, the Union flag on the Town Hall returned to full mast.