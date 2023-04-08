Beach-goers in Sussex have been making the most of the sunny weather this Easter bank holiday weekend, with rain due to arrive within days.

Photos taken on Good Friday (April 7) show dozens of people sitting on Brighton beach or having a stroll on the seafront in the spring sun.

We’ve had another fine day in Sussex today (Saturday) with warm temperatures peaking at 17 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said it will be breezier in coastal areas this evening, with the chance that mist and fog patches may develop. Temperatures will drop to six degrees.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, we are set for more sunny spells and it once again feel warm again, ‘especially inland’. It will reportedly be the hottest day of the year so far.

However, rain is forecast for the following three days – heavy in places on Monday afternoon.

High pressure – which has been responsible for the dry and fine weekend weather for most – will move away to the east, to be replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime, with periods of winds and rain to come.

The Met Office said the rain will be scattered and heavy or thundery showers are expected to follow but ‘it will be drier overnight’.

There will be ‘bright spells and isolated showers; on Tuesday, with rain arriving in the evening. It is expected to be wet and windy on Wednesday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon."

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The focus for the medium-range forecast is a low-pressure system that’s likely to develop in the Atlantic potentially bringing a period of high winds and heavy rain late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“While the precise location and depth of this low-pressure system is subject to some uncertainty, there’s a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, as well as potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north. Warnings may need to be issued once we have greater confidence in the depth and track of the low.

“Although subject to a large degree of uncertainty, gusts of wind could be as high as 60-70 mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with around 30-40mm of rain possible for some areas. Coastlines, especially in the west and south, will also likely experience some large waves during the passage of this system.”

1 . Brighton seafront People enjoy the spring sunshine this Good Friday on Brighton seafront in East Sussex. Photo: Contributed

2 . Brighton seafront People enjoy the spring sunshine this Good Friday on Brighton seafront in East Sussex. Photo: Contributed

3 . Brighton beach People enjoy the spring sunshine this Good Friday on Brighton beach in East Sussex. Photo: Contributed

4 . Brighton seafront People enjoy the spring sunshine this Good Friday on Brighton seafront in East Sussex. Photo: Contributed