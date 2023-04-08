Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 hour ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
2 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Worthing Pier emergency incident in pictures after paraglider 'crashed into the water'

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

By Sam Morton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST

Coastguard rescue teams and RNLI lifeboats from Littlehampton and Shoreham were sent to the incident – along with paramedics and police officers – this morning (Saturday, April 8).

HM Coastguard said the service ‘received multiple 999 calls’ around 10:15.

A spokesperson added: “A motorised paraglider crashed into the water off Worthing Pier. The paraglider was able to self-recover to the shore and has been passed into the care of the ambulance service to be checked over.”

The Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Our all weather lifeboat was called into action this morning to a paraglider reported in the trouble in the water by Worthing Pier, and a number of people had gone into the water to assist the casualty.

“A passing vessel, the Shoreham coastguard team and Littlehampton lifeboat who were first on scene assisted the casualties and our lifeboat stood by.

“The all weather lifeboat is now back in the lifeboat station and open for tours at our Easter open day today (Saturday) until 4pm.”

See the emergency response in pictures below and watch the video at the top of the page.

Have you read?: Car in collision with pub wall in Angmering

Police incident on railway line in West Sussex

In photos: this is the most expensive property for sale in Sussex today, according to Zoopla

Gatwick Airport: What arrivals and departures are cancelled or delayed today - Saturday, April 8 - so far?

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

1. Worthing Pier emergency incident

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

2. Worthing Pier emergency incident

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

3. Worthing Pier emergency incident

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

4. Worthing Pier emergency incident

A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
RNLIShorehamLittlehampton