A motorised paraglider has ‘crashed into the water off Worthing Pier’, sparking a large emergency response.

Coastguard rescue teams and RNLI lifeboats from Littlehampton and Shoreham were sent to the incident – along with paramedics and police officers – this morning (Saturday, April 8).

HM Coastguard said the service ‘received multiple 999 calls’ around 10:15.

A spokesperson added: “A motorised paraglider crashed into the water off Worthing Pier. The paraglider was able to self-recover to the shore and has been passed into the care of the ambulance service to be checked over.”

The Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Our all weather lifeboat was called into action this morning to a paraglider reported in the trouble in the water by Worthing Pier, and a number of people had gone into the water to assist the casualty.

“A passing vessel, the Shoreham coastguard team and Littlehampton lifeboat who were first on scene assisted the casualties and our lifeboat stood by.

“The all weather lifeboat is now back in the lifeboat station and open for tours at our Easter open day today (Saturday) until 4pm.”

