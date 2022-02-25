Large tree down at Alexandra Park in Hastings

The tree, which toppled close to a public footpath above the Peace Garden, in the park, was spotted and photographed by local councillor Phil Scott who said: “It is such a shame to lose a tree like this.”

Have you read? View dramatic new pictures of the big storm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the town, trees came down and have been cleared in Hollington and Old London Road. Luckily no-one has been hurt or injured.

Fallen tree in Alexandra Park SUS-220225-120811001

High winds continued into this week following Storm Eunice, which hit last Friday with gusts of nearly 75mph.

Have you read? View 27 pictures of the storm and the damage it caused in Hastings

Have you read? Magistrates court results for the Hastings and Rother areas