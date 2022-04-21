Councillors of the Green Party are objecting to plans to install an illuminated digital billboard on Malling Street, Lewes.

The application, submitted to planners at South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), would see the existing billboard by the BP garage replaced with a back-lit screen more than six metres wide and three metres high.

Media company Global, the submitter of the application, said: "The proposal is to replace one paper and paste display panel with a digital display on the side gable of the property.

"The proposal will be a like for like replacement in terms of size and scale, with the panel designed with a slim screen with a depth of 150mm. The display would be predominately seen on approach along Malling Street and show static digital advertisements on rotation."

The Greens say the digital billboard that would use more energy that 11 households.

The party members claim it is not in-keeping with the character of a market town in the South Downs National Park and will be 'visually obtrusive'.

Councillor Adrian Ross, Green Party Councillor for Lewes Bridge Ward, said: “This proposal is completely unsuitable for an historic market town in the middle of a national park.

“If approved, the plans will spoil views, change the character of an historic neighbourhood, reduce road safety, disturb wildlife and increase carbon dioxide emissions. We have written to SDNPA and asked them to reject this application.”

The councillors are asking people to let SDNPA know their views, as a similar application for a digital billboard opposite the Elephant and Castle pub in December 2020 was withdrawn after over 160 objections were submitted.

Cllr Johnny Denis, East Sussex County Councillor for Ringmer and Lewes Bridge, added: “The proposed site is next to a dangerous junction where traffic is turning out of the BP garage onto a busy road where speeds often exceed 40mph. There have already been accidents at this location, and a distracting, bright, changing screen would significantly increase the risk at this site.”

Anyone wishing to respond can do so by clicking here or by accessing the SDNPA planning portal and quoting reference SDNP/22/00290/ADV.

