Lewes FC Women hoping to break attendance record when they host Liverpool Women in May

Lewes FC Women will play Liverpool Women at The Dripping Pan for the first time in May this year.

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:46 pm

Lewes FC Women will play Liverpool Women at The Dripping Pan for the first time in May this year.

The Rooks – famous for being the only pro or semi-pro female football team in the world to be resourced equally to the men - are hoping to set a record attendance of 2000 + for their Championship women’s side on Sunday, May 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Club director Trevor Wells said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liverpool Women to the Pan and show their fans our famous hospitality. We hope they appreciate our Beatles-themed poster in their honour and are looking forward to some Fab Four-inspired chanting from the terraces.”

The Rooks are hoping to set a record attendance of 2000 + for their Championship women’s side on Sunday, May 1.

Lewes FC Women's current attendance record is 1,954 when they played Manchester United back in 2018.

Liverpool Women are newly-crowned champions of the FA Women’s Championship whilst Lewes sit mid-table.

Lewes FC made headline news in 2017 when it became the first club in the world to pay its male and female semi-professional teams equal pay as part of the club’s Equality FC Campaign.

Adding to the sense of occasion on May 1 will be Brighton-based spoken word poet Jenny Foulds, who has written a poem specifically about Lewes FC Women and the club.

Liverpool Women are newly-crowned champions of the FA Women’s Championship whilst Lewes sit mid-table.

Jenny will be attending her first women’s football match and will address the crowds at 1.30pm prior to a 2pm kick-off.

Director Karen Dobres said: "Jenny was pleased to learn of Lewes’ pioneering move to close the gender pay gap telling us that although she doesn’t currently support a football club, she is with us all the way in terms of believing our work in gender equality is very important.

"We offer a place - a football match - where people can come along, voice their support for gender equality and meet like-minded people. And we’re looking forward to hearing Jenny’s poem about football and Lewes FC Women who symbolise so much."

This is an all-ticket match and supporters are encouraged by the club to buy their tickets in advance as it predicts a sell-out.

Tickets to Lewes’ women’s matches cost £12 at the gate but are bought in advance online for just £11.

Concessions cost £8 (or £7.50 online) and children under 16 go free.

Under 16s free tickets will also need to be booked in advance online.

Tickets can be bought in advance here

READ MORE:

"Totally lacking in sympathy": Man receives parking fine whilst taking wife to Parkinson's exercise class in Lewes

McDonald’s Easter 2022 opening times -when are Sussex restaurants open over the bank holiday weekend?

Partygate: "Boris Johnson should resign" - says Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Lewes

Lewes FC