Lewes MP encourages museums and galleries to bid for new government funding

Maria Caulfield MP is encouraging museums and galleries across the Lewes constituency to bid for new government funding to level up access to arts and culture.

Around £4 million in new funding has been made available in the Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund.

The MP believes the funding will support the improvement of displays, protect collections, and make museums and galleries more accessible to visitors – helping to level up people’s opportunities to participate in and enjoy our culture across the country.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “We have a national cultural heritage of which we can be proud, and every community should be able to visit and appreciate the collections on their doorstep.

“The Government’s extra funding, building on the £48 million that has already supported 415 projects, is a welcomed opportunity to widen access to the wonderful and historic collections in our museums and galleries and I urge organisations across the Lewes constituency to apply.

“This Conservative Government is levelling up culture across the nation – opening the doors to our museums and galleries so that wherever people live they can be proud of our shared history.”

The Wolfson Foundation and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are contributing extra funding to mark 20 years of the two organisations supporting arts and cultural organisations.

Over the last 20 years the Museum and Galleries Improvement Fund has support 415 projects with £48 million in 350 museums in the UK.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when public funding and private philanthropy come together and I encourage organisations to apply so we can support more museums and galleries to level up people’s access to culture.”