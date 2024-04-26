Life in Worthing - 13 things I learned about the largest town in West Sussex when I moved to the south coast

Things have changed but some of the things I discovered when I first lived in the largest town in West Sussex are still true today. Worthing is a great place to live for people of all ages and its reputation as a sleepy retirement town is long gone.

Highdown Gardens is a hidden gem, an absolute treasure of a garden for which Worthing is rightly proud. All year round, there is something to enjoy here. A climb up to Cissbury Ring will give you the best view in Worthing, across the South Downs and down to the sea. If you are lucky, you will meet some of the New Forest ponies that live wild on the National Trust land.

Worthing has also made a name for itself with its stunning sunset scenes. You can beat a walk along Worthing Pier and if you time it right, the murmurations are mesmerising.

Worthing is a favourite with film makers, including shooting scenes for the recent Wicked Little Letters with Timothy Spall, and it has been used for many adverts as well. Many famous actors made their name at the Connaught Theatre, including Patricia Routledge, Christopher Lee, lan Holm, Susannah York, Roger Moore and David Suchet. In fact, there are a host of famous people connected to Worthing and the town is proud to be associated with so many big names.

Worthing Museum’s exceptional costume and textiles collection is one of the largest in the country and ranks among the leading resources for dress history in the UK.

Worthing may not have many big department stores but it does have some fabulous independent shops and bars. You won't be short of places to eat and drink in Worthing, with something for everyone from small independents to pubs with big gardens.

Worthing is great for a traditional day at the seaside, soaking up the sun, exploring the rock pools and swimming in the sea, and it has great transport links, by road, rail and bus

1 . Worthing Worthing is a great place to live for people of all ages and its reputation as a sleepy retirement town is long gone Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Worthing is a favourite with film makers, including shooting scenes for the recent Wicked Little Letters with Timothy Spall, and it has been used for many adverts as well. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing Many famous actors made their name at the Connaught Theatre, including Patricia Routledge, Christopher Lee, lan Holm, Susannah York, Roger Moore and David Suchet Photo: AFP/Getty Images