Littlehampton and Worthing school friends to take part in sponsored walk – dressed as traffic cones

On Saturday, Tobey Herr and Ryan Richardson-Green, both 15, will walk from The Dragon in Rustington, to Worthing Pier, and then back to the beach in Littlehampton.

They are doing it to raise funds for a 10-day charity trip to Romania later this month.

They will be travelling in a team of young people and adults running an activity week for children and refugees who live in the heart of the country.

Tobey Herr and friend Ryan Richardson-Green are taking part in a sponsored walk dressed as traffic cones to fund a charity trip to Romania

Tobey’s mum Katie said: “Tobey is excited to be part of the team and is looking forward to helping to make their summer more enjoyable.

“Both boys are looking forward to completing the walk and would like to thank everyone for their support, it really does mean a lot.

“The boys both help out at a local youth club and are sports leaders at their schools. Tobey is a keen boxer and Ryan is a sea cadet.”

Tobey, who goes to The Littlehampton Academy, and Ryan, who attends Worthing High School, are asking people to give them challenges to undertake on the walk.

They said: “If you have any challenges for us during the walk then let us know in advance or on the day – be creative, the more bizarre the better.

“Any support you can give is highly appreciated, and no amount is too small.

"Your donated money will go towards the cost of travel, accommodation and lesson equipment.

"We cannot wait to teach, run games and get to know the amazing Roma community, and your help will get us there.”

The pair are hoping to raise £1,000 to help fund their trip. They will be collecting donations during the walk, and have also set up a JustGiving page.