Littlehampton area remembrance parades and services take place – in 39 pictures

People across the Littlehampton area came together at the weekend for remembrance services across the district.

Rustington once again honoured those who lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism as part of the National Remembrance Commemorations on Sunday.

The annual event, which is co-ordinated by the Parish Council, saw Members of Local Uniformed Groups, Civic Dignitaries and Veterans proudly parade together in the heart of the Village, from the Parish Church of St. Peter and St Paul to the War Memorial for the 11.00 am Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony.

The Service was led by the Reverend Natalie Loveless, the Reverend Rosemarie Clarke and the Reverend Laura Darrall, with The Exhortation and Recital of The Kohima Epitaph delivered by Jon Street and Police Constable Andrei Netherwood respectively. The TS Implacable NTC Band were in attendance leading the Parade as well as providing accompanying music throughout the Service, including the always emotive Last Post.

The Rustington Community turned out in their hundreds to show their support for both young and old participants. There was a particularly warm welcome for the some of the Village’s newest residents representing Blind Veterans UK who have recently moved into their new home at the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing (formerly Princess Marina House) in Seafield Road, Rustington.

Councillor Jamie Bennett, Chairman of Rustington Parish Council said: “Once again Rustington demonstrated its unceasing gratitude and respect for all of those who lost their lives whilst serving in the two World Wars and later conflicts. My heartfelt thanks go to all of those who took part and, in particular, all of the Volunteers who give their time so freely throughout the year to

support the Local Uniformed and Community Groups, and who make such a difference to our younger generation.”

In Littlehampton, a parade mustered adjacent to the town clock in the High Street and marched to the war memorial, where a short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minutes’ silence was held at 11am. The parade then moved to St Mary’s Church where another service took place.

Rustington Hall also held a Remembrance Day event on Sunday and welcomed along TS Implacable, the Littlehampton division of the Nautical Training Corps. This year, they had a large poppy display featuring more than 1,500 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies.

Chief executive Sally Morris decided back in May that Rustington Hall would mark Remembrance Day with a large display of poppies. She spoke to residents and relatives, as well as other local groups, and everyone got their knitting and crocheting needles out. A few weeks later, together with a resident and relative, it was decided the low roof should be used for the display.

Over the weeks the poppy mound began to grow and then at the beginning of November, they were laid out on the floor and the mammoth task of fixing them all on to the netting began. With the dedication of staff, relatives and a volunteer, the project was complete and on November 7, the display was fixed on to the roof. Staff said so many people had commented on the display, making it all the more worthwhile.

On Sunday, Sally gave a short speech, which included a reading of the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, before the two minutes’ silence. The TS Implacable NTC Marching Band then played the Last Post, followed by a variety of songs, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

Rustington Hall would like to thank everyone involved in making the Remembrance Day such a lovely event, including the band and all those who helped with the magnificent poppy display, including Arun Community Crafters, East Preston Yarnbombers, Rustington WI and many individual people who gave up their time to spend hours and hours knitting and crocheting.

Arundel’s Act of Remembrance procession was led by troops of the 137 (Java) Battery 12th Regiment Royal Artillery who marched down the High Street, followed by the Mayor and Town Council civic procession, clergy and choirs. The Standard bearers from Arundel’s Guiding and Scouting groups were present with the wreath layers were lined up at the War Memorial in the Town Square and pupils from Arundel CE Primary and St Philips Primary Schools read their own reflections on the commemorations. Wreaths were laid, including by the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk and Andrew Griffiths MP. The service was led by Canon David Twinley of St Nicholas and Canon David Parmiter of Arundel Cathedral.

‘The Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ was played by bugler Ian Kingshot with additional musical accompaniment, including ‘Sussex by the Sea’ as the troops marched, from the band led by Nigel Searle.

Arundel town events manager Tracy Clayton said: “Thank you to our hard-working community volunteers who gave up their time to marshal at the service.”

