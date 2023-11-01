Littlehampton Christmas lights switch-on date and late-night shopping details revealed

​Littlehampton High Street will be transformed into a winter wonderland as the annual Christmas lights switch-on and late-night shopping event takes place next week.

Events will begin on Saturday, November 18, from 3pm.

Musicians Soph and Simon and The Broken Box Band will be performing on the main stage singing festive favourites. Switching on the new lights will be mayor Freddie Tandy alongside the winner of ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition.

More performances will take place throughout the evening from magician Nick Clark, White Meadows Primary School choir and Churches Nativity.

There will be stalls from organisations PAWS Animal Sanctuary and Littlehampton Town Show Committee. Complimenting the High Street eateries will be special stalls courtesy of Jim Jam’s Bakes, Summit Tasty, Arcade Lounge and Mobile Event Catering.

Young visitors can enjoy themed rides from Cole’s Funfair, seeing Santa in his grotto and meeting their favourite Christmas characters including Elsa, Olaf and the Grinch.

Starting on the night and throughout the festive period, children up to the age of 16 can try to win an Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. To be in with a chance of winning the prize, participants must find all 14 missing baubles hidden around the town and submit their entry form, printed in the Christmas What’s On guide, and return it to Manor House.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee Sean Lee said “This event is always a great hit with everyone as it brings together the community in celebration of this special time of year. Children especially can enjoy rides at the funfair, meet Christmas characters and maybe see Santa in his grotto. It is great to see many town centre businesses joining in with the festivities, staying open late and participating in the Love Local Prize Draw. It’ll be a fun night for everyone.”

Shoppers also have the chance to win £500. The Love Local Prize Draw will see a monthly cash prize of £500 being won in November and December. To enter, shoppers will collect a sticker each time they spend £5 or more in five participating shops, restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and other businesses.