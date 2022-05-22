I’m excited to say I’m one of them, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit nervous about it all.

Because – and no doubt to the shame of my football-loving dad, brother and husband – I’ve never really watched a football match properly from start to finish, let alone watched a game live at the national stadium.

Sure, I’ve watched snippets when it’s been on, but I won’t be explaining the offside rule anytime soon.

Golds are the first Sussex team to reach the FA Vase final

To try to ensure I don’t completely embarrass myself, I’ve picked up a few pointers from the sports team and others in advance of my big day out. I’m hoping they’ll make the game accessible to anyone who, like me, is typically not found on the terraces.

So, here’s my 11 essential things the non-football fan needs to know:

1 – Littlehampton Town are known as Golds because of the colour of the shirts worn by the players

2 – They are through to the FA Vase cup final – which is the first of two matches taking part on Non League Finals Day

3 – This is a historic game because it’s the first time a Sussex team has reached the FA Vase final

4 – If you haven’t bought a ticket for Wembley, you can watch the game live on BT Sport if you subscribe

5 – Golds are playing Newport Pagnell Town and the match kicks off at 12.15pm

6 – If you can’t get to the game or watch it on TV, we’ve set up a live blog, so you can follow the match as it happens

7 – The second game taking place at Wembley today is the FA Trophy final, which will see Wrexham play Bromley

9 – Reynolds co-owns the club with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney – meaning there’s entertainment outside of the football as there’s a chance to spot two top actors

10 – Littlehampton’s mayor has wished the team well and said she’s rooting for them to do well today