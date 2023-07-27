Local stories connected to Crawley’s LGBTQ+ community to be conserved at museum

Crawley LGBTQU+ group has been awarded a £10,000 grant by The National Lottery Heritage to fund to run its Queer Crawley Heritage Project.

The project has been set up to conserve the stories of local LGBTQ+ people and documenting LGBTQ+ history in the area.

Crawley LGBTQU+ has received a £10,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Queer Crawley Heritage Project, it was announced yesterday (July 26). Thanks to National Lottery players, the project aims to conduct oral history interviews with local LGBTQ+ people and to work with Crawley Museum in the curation and display of an exhibition.

Local stories connected to Crawley's LGBTQ+ community to be conserved.

The project will be the first time local LGBTQ+ heritage and history have been explored in the town. It aims to capture the stories of local people and create a short documentary film, and will work with Crawley Museum to disseminate the findings in an exhibition next year. Volunteers will receive training in oral history interviewing and will develop skills in filmography and video editing.