Love Island: Bombshell Mollie Salmon one of the favourites to win this year's dating show

The Casa Amor challenge is well underway and last night viewers witnessed the Islanders take part in kissing challenges, secret snogs and some long awaited tension between the villa boys.

Bookmakers William Hill has revealed the new female Islanders’ chances of winning Love Island 2022.

Mollie and the new girls have already had an impact on the main Villa – as fans saw Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page and Davida Sanclimenti throwing themselves in to getting to know them on a romantic level.

Mollie Salmon.

Mollie Salmon, a makeup artist from Southampton, has already got the attention of Jacques O’Neill and Davide.

The blonde bombshell has already overtaken original Islanders Tasha and Danica in the market, priced at 12-1.

Summer Botwe, a business owner from Hertfordshire, is priced at 28-1.

The 22-year-old shared a kiss with microbiologist Dami last night, which upset fans of Damiyah (The couple of Dami and Indiyah Polack).

Tipped 40-1 but by no means fading into the background is graphic designer Coco, from Surrey.

Coco has already having bagged kisses from Davide and Andrew and is expected to be a major player in the rest of this year’s show.

Mollie Salmon (12-1)

Cheyanne Kerr (12-1)

Chyna Mills (25-1)

Summer Botwe (28-1)

Coco Lodge (40-1)