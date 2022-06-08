Love Island: Everything that is happening on night three and the Luca Bish detail everyone is talking about

The second night of Love Island 2022 took place last night (June 7) – as viewers tuned in to see Davide Sanclimenti decide to couple up with 19-year-old Gemma Owens.

This left Liam Lewellyn, Gemma’s original couple partner, as the only single person on the island.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old masters student then received a text saying there would be a recoupling at the end of the week.

x

The islander not in a couple following this, would be the first to be dumped from the island.

Brighton’s Luka Bish was a major talking point of the show last night.

The 23-year-old fishmonger caught the attention of Tasha Ghouri – who told Luca that he was ‘her type’ – and the duo continuously flirted with each other throughout the episode.

On the first night, host Laura Whitmore informed the contestants that that the public had decided who the first set of couples would be.

Tasha is currently matched with 27-year-old Andrew Le Page and Luca is coupled with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Luca’s teeth was a major talking point between Love Island fans on social media last night, with many twitter users stunned by how immaculate his pearly whites were.

The eighth season of the popular dating show returned to our screens at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

Who is Luca Bish?

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, has been confirmed in the line-up for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Who are the other contestants?

Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Dami, Hope a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport, South Wales.

Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, is originally from Rome and now living in Manchester, and works as a business owner.

Gemma Owen, 19, is a dressage rider and business owner from Chester. She is also the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai.

Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Who are the current couples?

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin and Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27 and Gemma Owen, 19, a dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham is with Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai is with Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton was matched with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport is currently single

Who are the previous Love Island winners?

2015 - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

2016 - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

2017 - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

2018 - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

2019 - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

2020 - Finn Tapp and Paige Turley

2021 - Liam Reardon and Millie Court