Love Island: Everything that happened on night two as Sussex fishmonger Luca Bish gets to know Tasha Ghouri

The contestants were coupled up by the public, for the first time in the show's history.

At the end of the first episode, 27-year-old Davida entered the villa and received a text saying he had 24 hours to decide which girl he wanted to couple up with - leaving one of the men in the villa single.

Beginning at the end of last night’s episode, the June 7 show began with Tasha Ghouri pulling Luca Bish for a chat to tell the Brighton man she was ‘feeling a vibe’ from him - claiming she would have stepped forward to being in a couple if they had the chance.

Luca Bish

Tasha is currently matched with 27-year-old Andrew Le Page and Luca is coupled with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Tasha again told Luca that she is into him the next morning, and they discuss how they think Adam would take them ‘getting to know each other’.

In the Anything to Declare game, we found out that Luca had previously spent £900 on a first date.

In the same game, he also kissed Tasha - who herself kissed Davida and Andrew - and forgot what Paige’s favourite sex position was, despite the 24-year-old telling him the day before.

At the end of the episode, Andrew kissed Tasha by the firepit and Davida chose Gemma Owen as his woman to couple up with.

Liam Lewellyn, Gemma’s original couple partner, then received a text saying there would be a recoupling at the end of the week and the single islander would be dumped from the island.

Two new women will be entering the Villa later this week and viewers can now vote on which current male islanders they think should go on a date with them.

The eighth season of the popular dating show is on at 9pm on ITV2 – with 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

The first set of couples are:

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin and Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport was paired with Gemma Owen, 19, a dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham is with Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai is with Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.