The 23-year-old fishmonger was accused of bullying Tasha on this week’s episodes of the popular ITV2 dating show – during both the Snog, Marry, Pie and Suck and Blow challenges.

In Tuesday’s (July 19) episode, Luca pied Tasha and said there was an endless list of reasons as to why he selected her – which upset the 23-year-old.

Fellow islanders Paige Thorne and Andrew Le Page said Luca’s actions were ‘personal’ and went too far.

Two days prior, Luca was in hot water again when he was asked to give a piggy back to the islander he believed was riding the coattails of their partner during the Suck and Blow challenge.

He chose Tasha, leaving her and Andrew less than impressed

Luca later apologised to Tasha, but many fans took to social media to express ow uncomfortable the segment made them feel, including Gemma’s mum.

Louise Owen commented on Tasha’s Instagram, saying: "I hope Tasha is ok, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see."

Luca and Tasha during the Suck and Blow game. Drama began after Luca dropped a card and was asked to give a piggy back to the islander he believed was riding the coattails of their partner.

Love Island fans have claimed Luca Bish has "no chance" after they uncovered a message from Gemma Owen's mum.

Gemma has insisted throughout her time in the villa that she is very family orientated and viewers following the show on Twitter claimed the comment is bad news for Luca.

Gogglebox star Tom Malone said: "Luca making plans for the outside when he has no idea that even Gemmas mum doesn’t rate him."

Ofcom has also received more than 3,000 complaints after Luca and some of the other boys behaviours during the Mad Movies segments.

The ITV2 show has been condemned by Women’s Aid over the ‘controlling behaviour’ exhibited after the contestants were shown footage of each other’s Casa Amor antics.

Viewers were unimpressed by the Sussex fishmonger’s aggressive reaction to a clip being played of Billy Brown flirting with Gemma.

Following the scenes, Luca’s family insisted they do not condone his behaviour and said he would be ’embarrassed and deeply apologetic’ watching it back.

They also deleted the islander’s twitter account.

Luca’s family said in a statement: “I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.