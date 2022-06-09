Love Island: Brighton's Luca Bish falls out with Andrew Le Page over Tasha Ghouri

At the start of Wednesday's episode, we saw the fallout after Davide Sanclimenti had decided to couple up with Gemma Owens.

During this segment, Tasha told Amber Beckford she wanted to kiss Luca, rather than Andrew, who she had smooched earlier that same night.

Luca Bish

Luca also spoke to Andrew and said he was ‘more attracted’ to Paige and Gemma then Tasha – which was relayed to the 23-year-old model by Andrew in bed that same night.

The next day, while Davida and Gemma went on their first date, Tasha spoke to Luca to repeat her feelings for him, whilst also telling him what Andrew had said about the Brighton fishmonger the night before.

This left the 23-year-old ‘fuming’ as he felt Andrew had thrown him under the bus to get to Tasha.

Towards the end of the episode, Tasha asked Andrew to ‘slow it down’ after he kissed her last night, while the 27-year-old estate agent apologised to both Luca and Tasha for his behaviour the night before.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that two new girls, Afia and Ekin-Su, would be entering the villa.

The public had voted for Liam Lewellyn, who was previously coupled up with Gemma, to go on a date with both of them.

The eighth season of the popular dating show is on at 9pm on ITV2 – with 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

Episodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.

The current couples are:

Dami Hope, a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin and Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27 and Gemma Owen, 19, a dressage rider and business owner from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham is with Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai is with Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton was matched with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport is currently single